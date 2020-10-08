CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 3,905 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,509. The company has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

