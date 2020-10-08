CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,123 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 645,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,916 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 258,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.