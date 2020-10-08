CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.78. 72,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.33 and a 200 day moving average of $171.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $205.78. The company has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.