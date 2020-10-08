CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 93 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,222,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35,929.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 143,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $141.65. 4,555,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $141.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86. The company has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

