China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.84

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $8.98. China Finance Online shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 47,428 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit