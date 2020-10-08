China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.84

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $8.98. China Finance Online shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 47,428 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

