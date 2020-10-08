China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Down 11.4%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares traded down 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.43. 761,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 455,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Recycling Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter.

About China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

