China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Down 11.4%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares traded down 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.43. 761,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 455,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Recycling Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

