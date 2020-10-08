Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Down 6.3%

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.72. 968,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 397,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

