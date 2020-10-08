Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $221,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,687 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $141.60. 172,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,771,540. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a market cap of $399.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

