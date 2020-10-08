Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Position Boosted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Clorox by 1.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Clorox by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Clorox by 4.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,742. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

