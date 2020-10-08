Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 12,098,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,640,734. The company has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

