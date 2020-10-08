Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,550.00

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4,550.00 and last traded at C$4,550.00, with a volume of 9717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4,540.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.55 and a quick ratio of 15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,363.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$590.89. The stock has a market cap of $891.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150,666.67.

About Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit