Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,550.00

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4,550.00 and last traded at C$4,550.00, with a volume of 9717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4,540.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.55 and a quick ratio of 15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,363.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$590.89. The stock has a market cap of $891.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150,666.67.

About Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

