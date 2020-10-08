Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.11 ($40.13).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting €37.07 ($43.61). 1,202,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.01 and its 200 day moving average is €29.86. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.