COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 10.2%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $38.10. 550,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,106,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.