ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.4% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.53. 313,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,832. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

