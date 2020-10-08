Contrasting ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get ABIOMED alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ABIOMED and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED 1 3 3 0 2.29 Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

ABIOMED presently has a consensus price target of $236.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 72.55%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than ABIOMED.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of ABIOMED shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ABIOMED and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED 19.88% 16.17% 14.21% Antares Pharma 4.04% 10.58% 4.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ABIOMED and Antares Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED $840.88 million 14.46 $203.01 million $4.74 56.94 Antares Pharma $123.86 million 4.37 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -326.00

ABIOMED has higher revenue and earnings than Antares Pharma. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ABIOMED has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ABIOMED beats Antares Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.