Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 703,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 274,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $307.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.48.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.80 million. Corporacion America Airports had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports SA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.