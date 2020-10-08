Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 151.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $365.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

