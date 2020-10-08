Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Cowen alerts:

NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,425. The company has a market capitalization of $493.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cowen has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,099 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.