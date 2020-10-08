Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.85

Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.85 and traded as high as $31.60. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 3,119,268 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

