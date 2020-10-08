Cube (AUTO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.42 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Cube has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx and CPDAX. Cube has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $322.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cube Profile

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, CPDAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

