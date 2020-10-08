DeVault Achieves Market Capitalization of $103,243.56 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $103,243.56 and approximately $227.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001857 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000387 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002623 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001093 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 339,081,739 coins and its circulating supply is 295,240,392 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.