Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Up 5.3%

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.76. 188,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 678,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $446.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

