Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Stock Price Down 20.5%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s stock price fell 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. 857,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 238,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

