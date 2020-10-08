Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.32 and last traded at $64.28. Approximately 415,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 575,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

