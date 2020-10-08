Dynamic (DYN) Trading 15.2% Lower This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $5.42 million and $2,376.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,880.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.03237123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.24 or 0.02152915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00433714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.01020898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00573747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047550 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,121,063 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

