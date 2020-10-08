Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECHO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 153,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,386. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $733.64 million, a P/E ratio of 170.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

