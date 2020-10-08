Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECHO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 153,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,386. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $733.64 million, a P/E ratio of 170.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Analyst Recommendations for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit