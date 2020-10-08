eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.26

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 178935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $501.04 million, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $153,237.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932,405.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,659 shares of company stock valued at $595,122. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in eGain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

