Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 671.86 ($8.78).

ECM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 646 ($8.44) to GBX 659 ($8.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.36), for a total transaction of £3,250.64 ($4,247.54). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £104,444.90 ($136,475.76).

LON:ECM traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 733 ($9.58). The company had a trading volume of 969,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,868. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.50 ($9.82). The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 693.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 633.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

