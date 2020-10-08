Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $52.27 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Liquid, CoinBene and Cryptomate. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $52.27 million and approximately $872,983.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,198,074,070 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

