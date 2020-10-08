Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Trading Down 5.6%

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.77. 600,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 809,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
EIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.05 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.
In related news, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $113,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547 in the last ninety days. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 517.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 122,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Endurance International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGI)
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
