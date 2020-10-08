Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Trading Down 5.6%

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.77. 600,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 809,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

EIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.05 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $113,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547 in the last ninety days. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 517.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 122,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

