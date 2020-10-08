Enel Generación Chile (NYSE:EOCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enel Generación Chile S.A. (NYSE:EOCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.67. Enel Generación Chile shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 15,200 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About Enel Generación Chile (NYSE:EOCC)

Enel Generación Chile SA engages in the production, transportation, distribution and supply of electric power. It also provides engineering and consulting services. The company was founded on December 1, 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generación Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generación Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.