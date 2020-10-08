Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading Down 14.9%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s stock price dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 660,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 416,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

ENLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

