Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Trading Up 5.2%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 759,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,467,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert E. Philips bought 37,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,848.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 22,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,216.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,061.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 341,101 shares of company stock worth $504,409 in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 38.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 183.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 319,455 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

