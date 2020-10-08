Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.35

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 181499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $516.82 million, a PE ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,041,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Era Group Company Profile (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

