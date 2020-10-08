Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

XOM traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,347,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,354,383. The company has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

