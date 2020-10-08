Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

Shares of FB traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,288,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656,064. The stock has a market cap of $751.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.03. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.