Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,265,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,655,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.03. The stock has a market cap of $751.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

