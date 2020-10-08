FintruX Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,529.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $381,406.64 and approximately $1,529.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $523.11 or 0.04786290 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00031788 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FTX is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

