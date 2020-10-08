First Acceptance (NASDAQ:HRTH) Trading 1.5% Higher

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

First Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRTH) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 22,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Acceptance in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87.

First Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTH)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit