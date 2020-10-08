First Acceptance (NASDAQ:HRTH) Trading 1.5% Higher

First Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRTH) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 22,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Acceptance in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.