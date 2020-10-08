First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 275 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,546 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 93,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,891. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

