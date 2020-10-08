First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 4,794 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,013,000 after acquiring an additional 684,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 891,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 639,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $288,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,086 shares of company stock worth $19,231,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.25. 80,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

