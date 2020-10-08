First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $2.34 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,301,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.32. 115,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.