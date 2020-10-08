First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $575,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,162,000 after acquiring an additional 750,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,412,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

