First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $1,097,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. 19,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

