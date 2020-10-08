First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

GILD traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.24. 363,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,974,737. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

