First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 404,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 167,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

