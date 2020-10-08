First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 450 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 590,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 95,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.