First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,190,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,378 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 865,595 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,756. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.