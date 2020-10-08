First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.39, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

