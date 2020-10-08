First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 125 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.26. 43,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.